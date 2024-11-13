News & Insights

Stocks

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Expands Sofdra™ Coverage in US

November 13, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals has secured coverage for its FDA-approved Sofdra™ topical gel with Ascent Health, the second-largest payer in the US, extending access to approximately 65 million commercial lives. This development is part of Botanix’s strategy to expand payer coverage, now reaching over 110 million commercial lives, for its novel treatment targeting primary axillary hyperhidrosis, a condition affecting around 10 million people in the US. With this advancement, Botanix is poised to enhance its market presence as it prepares for a sales push in early 2025.

For further insights into AU:BOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.