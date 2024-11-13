Botanix Pharmaceuticals Expands Sofdra™ Coverage in US

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals has secured coverage for its FDA-approved Sofdra™ topical gel with Ascent Health, the second-largest payer in the US, extending access to approximately 65 million commercial lives. This development is part of Botanix’s strategy to expand payer coverage, now reaching over 110 million commercial lives, for its novel treatment targeting primary axillary hyperhidrosis, a condition affecting around 10 million people in the US. With this advancement, Botanix is poised to enhance its market presence as it prepares for a sales push in early 2025.

For further insights into AU:BOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.