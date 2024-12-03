Botanix Pharmaceuticals: Director’s Stock Interests Surge

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited announces a significant change in the securities holdings of its director, Vincent Ippolito. Following the issue of 24 million Performance Rights, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, Ippolito’s stock interests have seen a notable increase. This development might attract attention from investors looking at the company’s management and potential future moves.

For further insights into AU:BOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.