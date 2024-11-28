Botala Energy Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its recent Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key approvals included the re-election of directors and the ratification of share placements, highlighting the company’s strategic growth initiatives. This positive outcome may attract investors looking for stability and growth in the energy sector.

