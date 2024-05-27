News & Insights

Botala Energy Plans New Securities Issue

May 27, 2024

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd. has announced a new proposal to issue 8,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities as part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for 12th July 2024. This move, pending approval from the ASX for quotation, could present a significant opportunity for investors in the energy sector.

