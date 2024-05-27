Botala Energy Plans New Securities Issue

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd. has announced a new proposal to issue 8,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities as part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for 12th July 2024. This move, pending approval from the ASX for quotation, could present a significant opportunity for investors in the energy sector.

For further insights into AU:BTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.