Botala Energy Ltd Schedules Shareholder Meeting

Botala Energy Ltd announces a General Meeting for shareholders, to be held at the Subiaco Hotel on June 28, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes online or via proxy, with materials available on Botala’s website and the ASX market announcements page. Physical copies of the Notice of Meeting will not be mailed unless requested, with a focus on electronic distribution to shareholders.

