Botala Energy Expands Capital with New Share Issue

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.
Botala Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 5.75 million fully paid ordinary shares for quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a strategic financial move that could attract investor interest. This development may signal growth opportunities for the company as it expands its capital base.
