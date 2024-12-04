Botala Energy Director Increases Shareholding

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Craig Basson, who acquired additional ordinary shares through two placements approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting. The acquisitions increased Basson’s indirect holdings through Corpserv Pty Ltd and Bassfuture Pty Ltd. This move reflects a strategic adjustment in the company’s management participation, potentially signaling confidence in the firm’s future prospects.

