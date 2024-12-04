Botala Energy Director Expands Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.
Botala Energy Ltd has announced a significant increase in its Director Wolf-Gerhard Martinick’s stake, following the acquisition of over 14 million additional fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, further solidifying Martinick’s position with the company.
