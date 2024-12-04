News & Insights

Stocks

Botala Energy Director Expands Stake with Major Share Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Botala Energy Ltd has announced a significant increase in its Director Wolf-Gerhard Martinick’s stake, following the acquisition of over 14 million additional fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, further solidifying Martinick’s position with the company.

For further insights into AU:BTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.