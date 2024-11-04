Botala Energy Director Expands Shareholding Portfolio

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd’s director, Wolf-Gerhard Martinick, has increased his holdings by acquiring an additional 80,000 ordinary shares valued at $5,120. This change reflects a strategic move in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling a positive outlook for the company’s future performance.

