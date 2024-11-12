News & Insights

Botala Energy Addresses ASX Listing Rule Breach

November 12, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd has announced a corrective action after inadvertently breaching ASX Listing Rule 10.1 during its acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in the Serowe CBM Project from Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited. The company is taking steps to ensure compliance in future transactions and will seek shareholder approval for the acquisition at a general meeting scheduled for late December. Botala remains optimistic about its full ownership of the project and its potential for growth.

