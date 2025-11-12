BOSUN Sells All 70K GeneDx Holdings Corp. Shares—Should Investors Follow Suit?

Key Points

Sold 69,858 shares, reducing stake value by about $6.45 million

Post-trade stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp: zero shares, $0 value

The position previously comprised 1.9% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

BOSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC disclosed in a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp., a move representing a net position change of approximately $6.45 million.

What happened

BOSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC fully exited its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS), according to a Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2025. The fund sold all 69,858 shares previously held, with the estimated value of the transaction at approximately $6.45 million based on the average share price for the quarter.

What else to know

The sale represents a complete exit from GeneDx Holdings Corp, which was previously 1.9% of the fund’s 13F AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: AMZN: $24.7 million 12.6% of AUM) AAPL: $19.3 million (9.9% of AUM) CBOE: $18.9 million (9.7% of AUM) GS: $13.5 million (6.8% of AUM) META: $8.4 million (4.3% of AUM)



As of November 12, 2025, shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. were priced at $141.90, up 84.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 68.1 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 12,2025) $141.90 1-Year Price Change 84.6% Dividend Yield N/A

Company Snapshot

GeneDx Holdings Corp. delivers AI-driven health intelligence solutions, leveraging its Centrellis platform to analyze multidimensional clinical and genomic data for patient care and disease management.

The company generates revenue by providing science-driven analytics and health insights to healthcare providers, payers, and research institutions, focusing on individualized health trajectories and medical decision support.

Primary customers include healthcare systems, clinicians, payers, and research organizations seeking advanced genomic and clinical data solutions.

Foolish take

BOSUN Asset Management just sold off $6.45 million worth of GeneDx Holdings shares, which comes after a fantastic run for the precision medicine company. Since the stock jumped more than 80% over the last year, this sale is probably just BOSUN taking disciplined profits from what was a smaller holding in its fund.

GeneDx has really become a standout in genomics and health data, using artificial intelligence via its Centrellis platform to offer sophisticated insights that help doctors make better clinical decisions. Its growth is being driven by the increasing need for data-driven healthcare and smart partnerships with research institutions and health systems looking to bring genomic data into patient care.

Sure, the biotech sector can be volatile and test investors' patience, but its long-term potential is linked to the ongoing move toward personalized medicine and precision diagnostics. For BOSUN, this exit might just be a smart strategic rebalancing—freeing up cash after a strong year with a high-growth, data-centric health innovator.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings to the SEC.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Exited its stake: Sold all holdings in a particular company, reducing ownership to zero.

Form 13F: The specific SEC filing used by institutional managers to report their investment holdings.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a three-month reporting period.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a benchmark or index over a given period.

Genomic data: Information related to an individual's complete set of genes, used for medical analysis and research.

Health intelligence solutions: Technology-driven tools that analyze health data to provide insights for patient care and disease management.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Downsizing: Reducing the size or value of a fund's portfolio, often by selling assets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Goldman Sachs Group, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Cboe Global Markets. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.