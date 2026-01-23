BostonPremier Wealth Dumps 95,000 LMBS Shares. Should MBS Investors Panic?

Key Points

Sold 95,422 shares of LMBS; estimated trade size $4.77 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value decreased by approximately $4.75 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

Position change represents a 2.44% decrease in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holdings: 20,001 shares, valued at $999,828 as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The position now accounts for 0.51% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to an SEC filing published Jan. 13, 2026, BostonPremier Wealth LLC sold 95,422 shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS), an estimated $4.77 million transaction based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter. The fund’s LMBS stake ended the quarter at 20,001 shares, valued at $999,828. The net position change of approximately $4.75 million includes both trading activity and price fluctuations.

What else to know

LMBS remains in the portfolio after a reduction; the stake now represents 0.5123% of the fund's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF : $55,988,541 (28.7% of AUM) Invesco QQQ Trust : $28,689,117 (14.7% of AUM) iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF : $17,876,065 (9.2% of AUM) Avantis US Large Cap Value ETF : $14,311,516 (7.3% of AUM) DFA Dimensional US Equity Market ETF : $10,426,069 (5.3% of AUM)

As of Jan. 12, 2026, LMBS shares were priced at $50.19, up 8.01% over the past year on a total return level, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11.36 percentage points.

by 11.36 percentage points. The fund’s dividend yield stood at 4.06% as of Jan. 13, 2026; the ETF was 0.16% below its 52-week high

ETF overview

Metric Value Current price $50.19 Market cap $5.72 billion Dividend yield 4.06% % off 52-week high 0.16%

ETF snapshot

Focuses on short-term, mortgage-related debt securities and other mortgage-related instruments

Seeks to provide income stability through diversified fixed-income holdings

Targets both residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities

The ETF is designed for investors seeking steady income with lower interest rate risk by investing primarily in mortgage-related investments. Its strategy emphasizes capital preservation and yield generation through a diversified portfolio of short-duration bonds.

What this transaction means for investors

LMBS invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBSes), which are pooled packages of mortgages. Pooling the mortgages and selling them to investors in a bundle theoretically reduces the risk of any single mortgage failing. LMBS’s top holdings include various MBSes from Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae, as well as U.S. Treasury notes, all with varying maturity dates.

The spread is relatively wide, with no single holding making up more than 2% of the overall portfolio. This makeup further reduces risk and provides consistent and reliable income. Indeed, LMBS’s 4.06% dividend yield trounces the 1% or so average dividend yield of the S&P 500, and could be intriguing for investors looking to preserve capital while generating reliable income. However, LMBS’s expense ratio, at 0.65% is notably high.

LMBS falls into the “short government” category, which means it holds short-duration securities (typically with maturities between one and five years) that are backed by the U.S. government or its agencies. The short duration can help protect against interest rate risk, while investing in government-backed securities provides further protection against failure. It can be a defensive holding for a diversified portfolio, but investors seeking market-beating gains should look elsewhere.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a fund that trades on an exchange like a stock, holding a basket of assets.

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission if they exceed a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of all assets managed by a fund or investment firm.

Quarter-end position: The number of shares or value of a holding at the end of a fiscal quarter.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Portfolio: The collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Top holdings: The largest investments within a fund or portfolio, typically by market value.

52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded over the past year.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.