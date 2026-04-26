Boston Trust Walden Lets Go of 93,000 Qualys (QLYS) Shares

Key Points

Sold 93,512 shares of Qualys; estimated transaction value $10.36 million (based on average Q1 2026 pricing)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $57.95 million, reflecting both trading and share price movement

Change equates to 0.085% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-sale stake: 1,010,376 shares valued at $88.76 million

Position now represents 0.73% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, Boston Trust Walden Corp sold 93,512 shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $10.36 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The value of the fund’s stake in Qualys fell by $57.95 million quarter-over-quarter, a figure that includes both the effect of the sale and share price movements.

What else to know

Qualys now accounts for 0.73% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 13F reportable AUM following the reduction in shares

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL: $468.88 million (3.86% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $378.28 million (3.11% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $358.75 million (2.95% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $192.26 million (1.58% of AUM) NYSE: ATR: $170,062 million (1.4% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, Qualys shares were priced at $84.04, down 31.0% over one year, trailing the S&P 500 by 63.2 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-24) $84.34 Market Capitalization $3.01 billion Revenue (TTM) $669.12 million Net Income (TTM) $198.32 million

Company snapshot

Qualys provides a suite of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, including vulnerability management, threat protection, endpoint detection, and web application security.

The company operates a subscription-based business model, generating revenue through sales of its integrated cloud platform and related services to enterprise, government, and SMB clients.

Its primary customers include organizations across industries such as financial services, healthcare, government, technology, and retail, with a focus on enterprises and public sector clients.

Qualys, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, serving a broad range of industries with scalable, integrated offerings. The company leverages its proprietary cloud platform to help organizations identify, assess, and remediate IT vulnerabilities efficiently. A consistent focus on automation and integration positions Qualys as a strategic partner for enterprises seeking robust cybersecurity and compliance management at scale.

What this transaction means for investors

You don’t have to look very far to find reasons why Boston Trust Walden might be disappointed with its Qualys investment. The cybersecurity stock is down more than 45% from the high-water mark it set last November.

Boston Trust Walden doesn’t appear too concerned about Qualys losing customers to software that its customers can build themselves with increasingly useful generative artificial intelligence applications. It only sold off about 8% of its Qualys investment during the first quarter.

Boston Trust Walden could have been encouraged by Qualys’ recent launch of AI agents. In March, the company launched the industry’s first AI agent for safe exploit validation and autonomous remediation.

Qualys will report first-quarter results on May 5, 2026. In 2025, it reported sales that grew 10% to $669.1 million. Net income rose 14% last year to $222 million. Looking ahead, management expects total revenue to rise by 7% to 8% in 2026.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.