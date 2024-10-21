Boston Scientific's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BSX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Boston Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $508,332, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,246,734.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $84.0 to $92.5 for Boston Scientific over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boston Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boston Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $84.0 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Boston Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.05 $0.75 $0.95 $91.00 $522.5K 90 8.5K BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $91.00 $269.1K 90 3.0K BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.6 $2.55 $2.55 $89.00 $76.6K 0 1.3K BSX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.1 $0.95 $1.06 $84.00 $60.4K 71 574 BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $86.00 $54.0K 8 309

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boston Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Boston Scientific's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,183,134, the price of BSX is down by -0.07%, reaching $88.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. What The Experts Say On Boston Scientific

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $93.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boston Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

