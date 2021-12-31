Boston Scientific's (NYSE:BSX) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Boston Scientific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$32b - US$4.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Boston Scientific has an ROCE of 7.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.2% average generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

NYSE:BSX Return on Capital Employed December 31st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boston Scientific compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Boston Scientific here for free.

What Can We Tell From Boston Scientific's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Boston Scientific's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.9%, but since then they've fallen to 7.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Boston Scientific's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Boston Scientific. Furthermore the stock has climbed 95% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

