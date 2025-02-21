Boston Scientific's American Medical Systems Europe Prices EUR 1.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced that American Medical Systems Europe B.V., its wholly owned finance subsidiary, has priced a public offering of 850 million euros aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due 2031 and 650 million euros aggregate principal amount of 3.250% notes due 2034. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company.

The offering is expected to close on February 26, 2025.

The company noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment at maturity of AMS Europe's 0.750% senior notes due March 8, 2025 and to pay accrued and unpaid interest with respect to such notes, and for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, short term investments, reduction of short term debt, funding of working capital and potential future acquisitions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.