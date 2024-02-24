Boston Scientific (XTRA:BSX) Price Target Increased by 7.90% to 65.18

The average one-year price target for Boston Scientific (XTRA:BSX) has been revised to 65.18 / share. This is an increase of 7.90% from the prior estimate of 60.41 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.59 to a high of 76.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.94% from the latest reported closing price of 53.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.49%, a decrease of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 1,510,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 57,176K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,533K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 7.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,600K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,631K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,906K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,355K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,441K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,077K shares, representing a decrease of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 89.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,185K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,231K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 2.73% over the last quarter.

