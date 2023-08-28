Boston Scientific Up 5% On Positive Results From Farapulse PFA Trial

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported yesterday positive results from a pivotal advent clinical trial of the Farapulse pulsed field ablation or PFA system.

The company noted that the Farapulse PFA system was non-inferior to standard-of-care therapies and met the primary efficacy and safety endpoints. Through 12 months, the single-procedure, off-drug treatment success was 73.3 percent in the PFA arm of the study and 71.3 percent in the thermal arm, which met the primary efficacy endpoint.

PFA is a non-thermal treatment in which electric fields selectively ablate heart tissue in patients with atrial fibrillation or AF.

Currently, shares are at $53.40, up 5.18 percent from the previous close of $50.76 on a volume of 5,599,739.

