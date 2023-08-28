News & Insights

Markets
BSX

Boston Scientific Up 5% On Positive Results From Farapulse PFA Trial

August 28, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported yesterday positive results from a pivotal advent clinical trial of the Farapulse pulsed field ablation or PFA system.

The company noted that the Farapulse PFA system was non-inferior to standard-of-care therapies and met the primary efficacy and safety endpoints. Through 12 months, the single-procedure, off-drug treatment success was 73.3 percent in the PFA arm of the study and 71.3 percent in the thermal arm, which met the primary efficacy endpoint.

PFA is a non-thermal treatment in which electric fields selectively ablate heart tissue in patients with atrial fibrillation or AF.

Currently, shares are at $53.40, up 5.18 percent from the previous close of $50.76 on a volume of 5,599,739.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.