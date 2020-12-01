Boston Scientific To Sell BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals Business In $800 Mln Cash Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business to Stark International Lux S.A.R.L., and SERB SAS, affiliates of SERB, a European specialty pharmaceutical group, for $800 million in cash.

SERB, backed by private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners since 2017, owns a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines focused on rare and life-threatening diseases.

The BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business develops, manufactures and commercializes life-saving antidotes used in hospitals and emergency care settings, including the clinically proven and leading products CroFab, DigiFab, and Voraxaze.

This transaction will help the BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business enhance its potential as a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals platform.

The agreement includes the transfer of five facilities and approximately 280 employees globally. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

