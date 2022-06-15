Markets
BSX

Boston Scientific To Purchase Synergy Innovation Co.'s 64% Stake In M.I.Tech

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has entered into a definitive agreement with Synergy Innovation Co., Ltd, to purchase its majority stake of M.I.Tech Co. a publicly traded Korean manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for endoscopic and urologic procedures. The purchase price is approximately $230 million.

M.I.Tech is the creator of the HANAROSTENT technology, a family of conformable, non-vascular, self-expanding metal stents, which have been distributed by Boston Scientific in Japan since 2015.

Boston Scientific expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2022. The impact to GAAP and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be immaterial in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular