Boston Scientific to buy Axonics for $3.7 billion

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 08, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific BSX.N said on Monday it had agreed to buy medical device maker Axonics Inc AXNX.O for $3.7 billion.

Boston Scientific will pay $71 in cash per share, representing a 23.3% premium to the Axonics's last close.

Shares of Axonics, which makes devices for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction, jumped 22% in premarket trading.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, after which Axonics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

