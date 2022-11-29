Markets
APEN

Boston Scientific To Acquire Apollo Endosurgery - Quick Facts

November 29, 2022 — 07:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) for a cash price of $10 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $615 million. Boston Scientific expects the impact to adjusted earnings per share to be immaterial in 2023, and accretive thereafter.

The Apollo Endosurgery product portfolio includes devices used during endoluminal surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity.

In July 2022, Apollo Endosurgery received FDA de novo clearance for its Apollo ESG, Apollo ESG Sx, Apollo REVISE and Apollo REVISE Sx Systems.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APEN
BSX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.