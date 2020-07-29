Boston Scientific swings to loss as medical device sales sink

July 29 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower demand for specialty medical devices as patients continued to defer elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable to Boston Scientific was $153 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with net earnings of $154 million, or 11 cents per share, last year.

Sales fell to $2.00 billion from $2.63 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.