Boston Scientific swings to loss as medical device sales sink

Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower demand for specialty medical devices as patients continued to defer elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable to Boston Scientific was $153 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with net earnings of $154 million, or 11 cents per share, last year.

Sales fell to $2.00 billion from $2.63 billion.

