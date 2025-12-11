Boston Scientific Sustains Momentum in the PFA Market: What's Next?

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common abnormal heart rhythms, affecting nearly 38 million people worldwide — a figure projected to nearly triple by 2030. Boston Scientific BSX holds a leading position in left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) devices while expanding its presence in pulsed field ablation (PFA), the fastest-growing segment of AF treatment. The company’s FARAPULSE, since its launch in the United States in 2024, continues to be the widely used PFA technology.

To date, more than 500,000 patients have been treated with the system, along with consistent and reproducible real-world results. Newly published one-year results from the FARADISE trial reinstates this, showing favorable procedural and safety outcomes and clinical effectiveness across ablation strategies and AF types.

In the third quarter of 2025, FARAPULSE delivered strong double-digit growth in the United States, supported by the accelerating adoption of the OPAL HDx mapping system, with one in three FARAPULSE accounts now using the integrated FARAWAVE NAV and OPAL device. Additionally, the FDA approved the expanded labeling for the system in the treatment of drug-refractory, symptomatic, persistent AF. It was supported by clinical evidence from phase one of the ADVANTAGE AF clinical trial, which met both the primary safety and effectiveness endpoints.

Meanwhile, the positive 12-month primary endpoint results from the second phase of the ADVANTAGE are supporting the FARAPOINT PFA catheter as an adjunct technology to treat atrial flutter in patients with persistent Afib, which Boston Scientific plans to launch by year-end 2025. The company continues to invest to outpace the approximately 15% market growth expected through 2028 by advancing its ecosystem of innovative solutions across both the AF and non-AF segments of the market.

BSX’s Peer Updates

Abbott ABT obtained CE Mark for its Volt PFA System in March this year. Recently, the company announced that its over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and app, Lingo, is now available for Android devices. Building on Lingo’s availability in Apple iOS devices, this expansion gives more people access to real-time glucose data, empowering informed choices that help support better energy, sleep, focus and overall well-being.

Medtronic MDT is the only company with two distinct PFA offerings — PulseSelect and Affera Sphere-9. The company recently announced the FDA clearance of the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system for urologic surgical procedures. The clearance brings a versatile robotic-assisted platform to U.S. surgeons and health systems seeking to expand soft-tissue robotic surgery programs and access to minimally invasive care.

BSX Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past year, Boston Scientific shares have risen 2.5% against the industry’s 3.3% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX shares are trading at a forward five-year Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.06, above its median but lower than the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for Boston Scientific are showing an upward trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

