Boston Scientific Sustains EP Momentum in Q3: Is More Upside Ahead?

Boston Scientific’s BSX Electrophysiology (“EP”) sales surged 63% in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting continued share gains in the overall EP market. FARAPULSE, the company’s Pulsed Field Ablation (“PFA”) System, drove strong double-digit growth in the United States, where it was launched in 2024. Growth was also backed by the increasing adoption of the OPAL HDx mapping system, with one in three FARAPULSE accounts now utilizing the integrated FARAWAVE NAV and OPAL device. Internationally, Japan and China also recorded a strong EP performance led by FARAPULSE.

FARAPULSE recently received the FDA’s approval for expanded labelling, with the system now able to be used for pulmonary vein and posterior wall ablation in patients with persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). In the coming quarters, Boston Scientific aims to retain a strong leadership position in PFA, supported by an innovative portfolio, expanding mapping, commercial resources and consistent data publications. According to the company, global PFA penetration is expected to continue to expand and exit 2025 at 50% penetration and grow to approximately 80% by 2028.

Boston Scientific is investing to outpace the estimated 15% market growth through 2028 by advancing its ecosystem of innovative solutions across both the AF and non-AF segments. By late 2025, the company expects meaningful progress in expanding access to new technologies in more complex and redo patients with the launch of our FARAPOINT PFA catheter.

In addition, Boston Scientific will initiate enrollment in the OPTIMIZE trial, which will study the integration of OPAL in the Cortex AI algorithm. Cortex is a unique mapping software designed to precisely visualize and target sources of arrhythmias, addressing an unmet need in the treatment of persistent AF patients with unexplained recurrence.

BSX Peer Updates

Abbott’s ABT EP sales increased 15.6% year over year in the third quarter of 2025, with double-digit sales growth in both the United States and internationally. The launch of Abbott’s new Volt PFA catheter in Europe continues to go very well and has helped deliver double-digit growth in ablation catheters and international markets. The company is preparing to Volt in the U.S. markets next year.

Medtronic MDT is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 sales on Nov. 18. In the fiscal first quarter, the company’s Cardiovascular portfolio sales increased 7%, with cardiac ablation solutions growth accelerating to nearly 50%. This was driven by the strong uptake of Medtronic’s PFA system, including the PulseSelect anatomical catheter and the Sphere 9 focal catheter, and an Affera mapping system.

BSX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, Boston Scientific shares have risen 10.9% compared with the industry's 0.6% growth.



Boston Scientific is trading at a forward five-year Price-to-Earnings (P/E) of 29.16X compared with the industry average of 19.95X.



See how Boston Scientific’s earnings have been revised over the past 90 days.



BSX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

