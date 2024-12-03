News & Insights

Stocks

Is Boston Scientific Stock Outperforming the Dow?

December 03, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart ->

Valued at a market cap of $133.6 billion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties. The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company offers devices to diagnose and treat cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological, and urological diseases and conditions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks and Boston Scientific Corporation fits right into that category. The medical device company is known for providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. 

The healthcare company has marginally declined from its 52-week high of $91.93, achieved on Nov. 22. Shares of BSX have gained 10.6% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI7.7% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Moreover, in the longer term, BSX has rallied 56.4% on a YTD basis, easily eclipsing DOWI’s 18.8% returns. Shares of BSX have also skyrocketed nearly 61.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming DOWI’s nearly 23.6% gains over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, BSX has been trading above its 200-day moving average for the past year and has also remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-August.

www.barchart.com

BSX’s outperformance over the past year can be primarily attributed to its differentiated portfolio, strategic acquisitions like Farapulse, its category leadership strategy, and robust operational execution

On Oct. 23, shares of BSX closed down marginally after its Q3 earnings release despite delivering a better-than-expected performance. The company’s adjusted earnings climbed 26% year-over-year to $0.63 per share and surpassed the Wall Street estimates of $0.58, while its revenue increased 19.3% from a year ago to $4.21 billion and outpaced the consensus estimates of $4.03 billion. The company benefited from strong growth across all of its segments.

However, the company’s announcement of pausing a trial of its Farapulse ablation system due to “a few unanticipated observations” in itsearnings callmight have lowered investor confidence and led to its marginal price dip. 

Yet, BSX has significantly outpaced its rival, Medtronic plc (MDT), which gained nearly 5.1% on a YTD basis and 8.2% over the past 52 weeks.

As BSX outperformed the broader market recently, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $97.93 suggests a modest 8.3% premium to its current levels. 

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSX
MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.