Boston Scientific Stock: Is BSX Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Commanding a market capitalization of $154.8 billion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stands at the forefront of medical innovation. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cutting-edge medical devices. Its diverse portfolio spans multiple interventional medical specialties, offering advanced solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological, and urological conditions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Boston Scientific Corporation fits right into that category. Its industry leadership stems from its diverse product portfolio, continuous innovation, and strategic acquisitions. Its global presence across 100+ countries ensures strong demand and diversified revenue streams. Additionally, a track record of acquiring complementary businesses has expanded its capabilities and market reach.

Shares of BSX have declined 3.3% from its 52-week high of $107.17, achieved on Feb. 5. Shares of BSX have gained 14.1% over the past three months, outpacing the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) marginal gain over the same time frame.

BSX shares have rallied 26.4% over the past six months, easily eclipsing XLV’s 5.4% decline. Shares of BSX have also skyrocketed nearly 53.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming XLV’s 1.4% gains over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, BSX has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for the past year, excluding some fluctuations.

On Feb. 5, BSX shares jumped 1.4% after announcing its fiscal fourth quarter results, with revenue surging 22.4% year-over-year to $4.6 billion, driven by robust growth across its business segments. Adjusted EPS rose 26% to $0.70, surpassing expectations. The cardiovascular segment, fueled by the success of the FARAPULSE™ system, saw sales jump nearly 29% to $2.94 billion, while the medical-surgical segment posted a 12% revenue increase.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts 10-12% organic sales growth in 2025, with adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.87, reinforcing its strong market position.

BSX has significantly outpaced its rival, Medtronic plc (MDT), which gained 2.2% over the past six months and 9.4% over the past 52 weeks.

As BSX outperformed the broader market recently, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $118.53 suggests a modest 14.4% premium to its current levels.

