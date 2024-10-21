Boston Scientific Shares Likely to Gain After FARAWAVE NAV Approval

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX has secured FDA approval for its FARAWAVE NAV Ablation Catheter and 510(k) clearance for FARAVIEW Software, offering integrated mapping and pulsed-field ablation (PFA) for treating paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF). The technologies streamline workflows by combining magnetic navigation, mapping and therapy delivery in a single device, compatible with Boston Scientific's FARAPULSE PFA System and OPAL HDx Mapping System.

The FARAVIEW Software, a new addition to Boston Scientific's PFA portfolio, magnetically tracks the FARAWAVE NAV Ablation Catheter, allowing physicians to visualize pulsed field application and cumulative therapy delivery during cardiac ablation. Its automated tagging technology helps plan, execute and confirm therapy by displaying the catheter's position and pulsed-field locations within the heart, enhancing precision in treatment strategies.

Physicians currently use separate mapping catheters to analyze heart electrical patterns before cardiac PFA procedures. The FARAWAVE NAV Ablation Catheter improves on the existing FARAWAVE catheter by integrating magnetic navigation, allowing for both cardiac mapping and PFA therapy in one device, reducing the need for multiple catheters. The FARAVIEW Software complements this by providing a dynamic visual of catheter positioning, shape and rotation during mapped procedures with the FARAPULSE PFA System.

Likely Trend of BSX Stock Following the News

Following the news, shares of BSX gained nearly 0.4% in the pre-market trading today.

Shares of BSX have risen 52.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 16% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 23% in the same time frame.

Boston Scientific, delivering innovative solutions to improve patient health and reduce healthcare costs, has contributed to positive market sentiment following FDA approval of its FARAWAVE NAV Catheter. The company's portfolio, which addresses complex diseases across cardiovascular, respiratory and other fields, continues to drive investor confidence, which is reflected in the positive price performance after the approval, signaling optimism for future growth.



Significance of BSX’s Launch of FARAWAVE NAV Catheter

This launch marks a significant advancement in cardiac mapping and ablation for AF, simplifying procedures and reducing device exchanges. The combination of FARAWAVE NAV and FARAVIEW Software enhances visualization, improves efficiency and boosts confidence in therapy delivery, potentially improving outcomes for AF patients. It represents a key development in minimally invasive electrophysiology treatments, reinforcing Boston Scientific's leadership in this growing market.

Management highlighted that the FARAWAVE NAV Ablation Catheter and FARAVIEW Software provide an advanced, cost-effective PFA mapping experience tailored for the FARAPULSE PFA System. Built on a proven platform used in more than 125,000 patients, these technologies enhance visualization, boost confidence in therapy delivery, and streamline mapped workflows during PFA procedures.

Besides the management, Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital noted that the FARAVIEW Software and FARAWAVE NAV Ablation Catheter create detailed cardiac maps, improving guidance and reducing fluoroscopy times during PFA procedures.

Boston Scientific is launching the FARAWAVE NAV Ablation Catheter and FARAVIEW Software immediately in the United States.

Market Prospects Favoring BSX

Per a report in Precedence Research , the global ablation catheters market size is estimated to be worth $5.3 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $12.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by the combination of technological expertise and global demand for cardiac arrhythmia treatments, which is fueling the market's growth and competitiveness.

Recent Development at Boston Scientific

Last month, Boston Scientific received approval from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency in Japan for its FARAPULSE PFA System. The system, designed for isolating pulmonary veins in treating paroxysmal AF, offers a non-thermal alternative to traditional ablation therapies. With over 125,000 patients treated globally and approvals in more than 65 countries, the technology highlights a shift in AF treatment by providing enhanced safety, efficacy and efficiency.

Favorable Earnings Surprise Trend for BSX

Boston Scientific has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.6%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.2%.

