Boston Scientific Sees Q2 Profit Above View; Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) said that it expects earnings for the second quarter of 2021 to be in a range of $0.16 to $0.18 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), of $0.36 to $0.38 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects net sales growth for the second quarter of 2021, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 46 to 50 percent on a reported basis and approximately 44 to 48 percent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company now estimates earnings to be in a range of $0.81 to $0.88 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), of $1.53 to $1.60 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.54 per share.

The company now estimates net sales growth for the full year 2021, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of about 16 to 19 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 15 to 18 percent on an organic basis.

The company said in February that it expected income to be in a range of $0.72 - $0.82 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges, of $1.50 - $1.60 per share. The company estimated revenue growth for the full year 2021 to be in a range of about 13 to 19 percent on a reported basis and a growth range of about 12 to 18 percent on an organic basis.

