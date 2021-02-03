Markets
Boston Scientific Sees Q1, FY21 Profit Below View

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) expects earnings to be in a range of $0.05 to $0.11 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges, of $0.28 to $0.34 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company projects revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021 to be in a range of about 0 to 6 percent on a reported basis and a growth range of about negative 3 to positive 3 percent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead for the full year 2021, the company estimates income to be in a range of $0.72 - $0.82 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges, of $1.50 - $1.60 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.62 per share.

The company estimates revenue growth for the full year 2021 to be in a range of about 13 to 19 percent on a reported basis and a growth range of about 12 to 18 percent on an organic basis.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, BSX was trading at $35.91, down $0.73 or 1.99 percent.

