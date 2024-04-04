Boston Scientific Says FTC Issues Second Request Amid Boston Scientific And Axonics Merge Review

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) revealed Thursday in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company and Axonics each received a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in connection with the FTC's review of the merger.

The issuance of the Second Request extends the waiting period under the HSR Act until 30 days after both the Company and Axonics have substantially complied with the Second Request, unless the waiting period is extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated earlier by the FTC.

The Company and Axonics expect to promptly respond to the Second Request and to continue to work cooperatively with the FTC in its review of the merger.

The merger is now expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act and the satisfaction (or waiver) of other customary closing conditions.

On January 8, Boston Scientific entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Sadie Merger Sub, Inc., and Axonics, Inc., providing for the merger of merger sub with and into Axonics, with Axonics surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.