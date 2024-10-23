Boston Scientific raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.45-$2.47 from $2.38-$2.42

Consensus $2.41. Raises FY24 revenue view to up 16.5% from 13.5%-14.5%. The company said, “The company estimates net sales growth for the full year 2024, versus the prior year period, to be approximately 16.5 percent on a reported basis and 15 percent on an organic basis. Full year organic net sales guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures for which there are less than a full period of comparable net sales. The company estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $1.28 to $1.30 and estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $2.45 to $2.47.”

