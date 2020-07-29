Boston Scientific Q2 Results Miss View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $153 million or $0.11 per share for the second quarter, compared to net income of $154 million or $0.11 per share a year ago, and achieved adjusted earnings per share of $0.08 for the period, compared to $0.39 a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter declined 23.9 percent to $2.0 billion from last year and 23.1 percent on an operational basis and 28.7 percent on an organic basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share on net sales of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company had withdrawn its earnings and sales guidance for the full year 2020 on March 30, originally provided on February 5, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.