Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Climbs

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, up 14.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.61%.

Revenues rose 7.5% on a reported basis to $5.44 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.07%. Cardiovascular growth, double-digit gains in Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) and Latin America and Canada (“LACA”) and strong Neuromodulation sales supported the quarter.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of BSX rose 3.4% in pre-market trading today.

BSX’s Segmental Results Reflect Broad-Based Growth

Cardiovascular revenues totaled $3.62 billion, increasing 8.3% on a reported basis and 7.8% on an operational and organic basis. The segment generated roughly two-thirds of Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenues and remained the primary growth contributor.

MedSurg revenues rose 5.9% to $1.82 billion, with operational and organic growth of 5.4%. Within the segment, Endoscopy sales increased 7.6% to $793 million, while Neuromodulation revenues climbed 12.7% to $341 million. Urology revenues advanced 1.1% to $684 million, marking the slowest growth among the company’s reported businesses.

BSX Posts Broad Regional Sales Gains

U.S. revenues increased 6.2% to $3.43 billion. The domestic market remained Boston Scientific’s largest region, generating nearly 63% of consolidated sales.

Boston Scientific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boston Scientific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boston Scientific Corporation Quote

APAC revenues rose 11.2% to $878 million, while LACA sales surged 22.4% to $206 million. LACA operational growth was 16.2%. Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) revenues increased 6.1% to $932 million, although operational growth was lower at 4.2% due to currency effects.

Boston Scientific Expands Quarterly Margins

The gross margin expanded approximately 306 basis points (bps) year over year to 70.7%. The cost of products sold declined 2.6% to $1.59 billion in the reported quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.1% to $1.80 billion. Research and development expenses increased 5.3% to $554 million, while royalty expenses plunged 14.3% to $12 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded approximately 71 bps to 28.4%.

BSX Advances Its Cardiovascular Pipeline

Boston Scientific presented data from the FRACTURE trial of the SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The study met its primary endpoints, demonstrating procedural success and high freedom from major adverse cardiac events at 30 days.

The AVANT GUARD study also met its safety and effectiveness endpoints. FARAPULSE pulsed field ablation demonstrated statistical superiority over anti-arrhythmic drugs in patients with persistent atrial fibrillation who had not received prior treatment for the condition.

Boston Scientific Adds New Growth Investments

The company invested $1.5 billion in MiRus LLC for an approximately 34% equity stake and an exclusive option to acquire its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. MiRus is developing the investigational SIEGEL balloon-expandable TAVR system.

BSX also completed its previously announced $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program. The transaction resulted in the repurchase of approximately 40 million shares, reducing the company’s outstanding share base.

BSX’s Q3 and Full-Year Guidance

Boston Scientific now expects reported sales growth of 5.5-6.5%, down from its prior forecast of 7-8.5%. Organic sales growth is now projected at 5-6% compared with the earlier range of 6.5-8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $21.59 billion, indicating a 7.6% rise from the 2025 figure.

The company also reduced its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $3.28-$3.32 per share from the earlier $3.34-$3.41. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $3.35.

For the third quarter, management forecasts reported and organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted earnings are expected between 80 cents and 82 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings is projected at $5.39 billion and 84 cents, respectively.

Our Take

Boston Scientific exited the second quarter of 2026 with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Despite navigating a dynamic environment, the company remained focused on disciplined execution and prioritized investments in the highest-impact opportunities. The expansion of both gross and adjusted operating margins also bodes well. However, the lowered top- and bottom-line outlook for 2026 is discouraging.

During the quarter, Boston Scientific announced clinical trial results that were presented in late-breaking sessions at Heart Rhythm 2026. This includes the AVANT GUARD study of FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation for the treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation in patients who had not previously been treated for their condition. The company also secured the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for the TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, expanding its embolization portfolio.

BSX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Boston Scientific currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Quest Diagnostics DGX and Medpace MEDP.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.80, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. Revenues of $2.89 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ISRG has an earnings yield of 3.1% compared to the industry’s negative 3% yield. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.53%.

Quest Diagnostics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.12, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%. Revenues of $3.04 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

DGX has an earnings yield of 4.7%, almost in line with the industry’s yield. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.77%.

Medpace, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.25, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.17%. Revenues of $707.3 million outperformed the consensus mark by 1.12%.

MEDP has an historical five-year earnings growth rate of 30.5% compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings beat of 10.16%.

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