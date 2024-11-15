Bearish flow noted in Boston Scientific (BSX) with 5,670 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 85 puts and 11/22 weekly 82 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 10.74, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BSX:
- Boston Scientific closes acquisition of Axonics
- Boston Scientific management to meet with Oppenheimer
- Boston Scientific Resumes AVANT GUARD Clinical Trial
- Boston Scientific to acquire Cortex, terms undisclosed
- Boston Scientific put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.