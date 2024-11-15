Boston Scientific put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Boston Scientific (BSX) with 5,670 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 85 puts and 11/22 weekly 82 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 10.74, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

