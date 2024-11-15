News & Insights

Boston Scientific put volume heavy and directionally bearish

November 15, 2024 — 11:35 am EST

Bearish flow noted in Boston Scientific (BSX) with 5,670 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 85 puts and 11/22 weekly 82 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 10.74, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

