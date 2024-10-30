Boston Scientific put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Boston Scientific (BSX) with 8,976 puts trading, or 2.0x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 80 puts and 11/1 weekly 83 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.16, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

