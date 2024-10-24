News & Insights

Boston Scientific price target raised to $98 from $92 at Citi

October 24, 2024 — 06:35 am EDT

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Boston Scientific (BSX) to $98 from $92 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered “one of those quarters that surpassed expectations across the board,” despite high expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the shares are “bearing the weight” of the announced pause in the AVANT GUARD clinical trial studying Farapulse in persistent drug-naive patients. Citi believes it is important to remember that this is not a segment treated today, there are observations which need to be assessed, and enrollment is expected to resume soon.

