Boston Scientific price target raised to $98 from $88 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Boston Scientific (BSX) to $98 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model to include the acquisition of Silk Road Medical. The deal closed on 09/17/24 at an EV of $1.18B. Canaccord said management EPS guidance is immaterial to 2025 and accretive to 2026, thus they maintaied their adjusted EPS estimate of $2.41 for 2024 and raised their 2025 estimate to $2.68.

