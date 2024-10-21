News & Insights

Boston Scientific price target raised to $98 from $88 at Canaccord

October 21, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Boston Scientific (BSX) to $98 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model to include the acquisition of Silk Road Medical. The deal closed on 09/17/24 at an EV of $1.18B. Canaccord said management EPS guidance is immaterial to 2025 and accretive to 2026, thus they maintaied their adjusted EPS estimate of $2.41 for 2024 and raised their 2025 estimate to $2.68.

