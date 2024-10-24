Boston Scientific price target raised to $98 from $87 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Boston Scientific (BSX) to $98 from $87 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 revenue/EPS ahead of Street as U.S. Farapulse roughly doubled quarter-over-quarter, which significantly exceeded Street expectations. Wells further notes that Boston Scientific raised 2024 revenue/EPS guidance by the beat and provided early 2025 color.
