Boston Scientific price target raised to $98 from $87 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Boston Scientific (BSX) to $98 from $87 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 revenue/EPS ahead of Street as U.S. Farapulse roughly doubled quarter-over-quarter, which significantly exceeded Street expectations. Wells further notes that Boston Scientific raised 2024 revenue/EPS guidance by the beat and provided early 2025 color.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.