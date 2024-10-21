News & Insights

BSX

Boston Scientific price target raised to $100 from $86 at TD Cowen

October 21, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Boston Scientific (BSX) to $100 from $86 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes they will beat the Street’s 3Q estimates and once again raise its guidance. The company is experiencing impressive momentum with several key drivers, including Farapulse, which continues to take share from both RF and cryo.

