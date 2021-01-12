Markets
Boston Scientific Preliminary Q4 Sales Down Approx. 8.0% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) reported net sales of approximately $2.71 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decline of approximately 6.8 percent on a reported basis, approximately 8.3 percent on an operational basis and approximately 8.0 percent on an organic basis, year-on-year.

For the full year 2020, Boston Scientific Corp. generated net sales of approximately $9.91 billion, a decline of approximately 7.7 percent on a reported basis, approximately 7.8 percent on an operational basis and approximately 11.3 percent on an organic basis, from previous year.

