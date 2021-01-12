Boston Scientific Preliminary Q4 Sales Down Approx. 8.0% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) reported net sales of approximately $2.71 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decline of approximately 6.8 percent on a reported basis, approximately 8.3 percent on an operational basis and approximately 8.0 percent on an organic basis, year-on-year.

For the full year 2020, Boston Scientific Corp. generated net sales of approximately $9.91 billion, a decline of approximately 7.7 percent on a reported basis, approximately 7.8 percent on an operational basis and approximately 11.3 percent on an organic basis, from previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.