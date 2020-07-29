Boston Scientific posts surprise profit as demand for elective surgery picks up

Adds background, shares, estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N reported a surprise second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as elective procedures slowly started picking pace following the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions in several U.S. states.

The company's shares were up 2.3% before the bell in low volumes.

Boston Scientific in April warned of a sharp hit from the pandemic, at a time when the lockdowns had brought elective surgeries to a halt.

Elective procedures rebounded in May and approached pre-crisis levels by June-end, as restrictions eased in some states, according to health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N and medical device maker Abbott Laboratories ABT.N.

Boston Scientific's medical devices unit, its biggest, brought in revenue of $1.94 billion in the quarter, 26.5% lower than last year.

Net loss attributable to the company was $153 million in the quarter ended June 30. Excluding items, it earned 8 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates for a loss of 2 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 23.8% to $2.00 billion, but was ahead of estimates of $1.73 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.