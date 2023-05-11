Boston Scientific (LON:0HOY) Price Target Increased by 7.59% to 59.28

The average one-year price target for Boston Scientific (LON:0HOY) has been revised to 59.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 55.10 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.83 to a high of 66.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from the latest reported closing price of 53.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOY is 0.46%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 1,490,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 79,534K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,984K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOY by 84.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 57,736K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,537K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOY by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 47,426K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,640K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOY by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,541K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,686K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOY by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,652K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,650K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOY by 13.03% over the last quarter.

