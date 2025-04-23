Boston Scientific: Jon Monson To Succeed Brennan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific (BSX) announced that Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has elected to retire. Brennan will transition out of the chief financial officer position at the end of June and is expected to remain with the company as a senior advisor through early October 2025.

Jon Monson, currently senior vice president, Investor Relations will succeed Brennan as executive vice president and CFO, effective June 30, 2025. In this role, Jon will be a member of the Executive Committee and have responsibility for several company functions, including global controllership, global internal audit, corporate finance, treasury, corporate tax, investor relations and corporate business development.

