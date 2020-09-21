Markets
Boston Scientific Inks Investment Deal With Exclusive Option To Acquire Farapulse - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Monday it has signed an investment agreement with an exclusive option to acquire Farapulse, Inc., a privately-held company developing a pulsed field ablation (PFA) system for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) and other cardiac arrhythmias.

The agreement expands Boston Scientific's access to pulsed field ablation technology. Farapulse is pursuing regulatory approval in the U.S. and received FDA Breakthrough Designation for its endocardial ablation system in May 2019.

The company intends to initiate a pivotal IDE trial in the U.S. and is pursuing CE Mark approval in Europe.

