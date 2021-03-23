BioTech
Boston Scientific in $189 mln settlement with U.S. states over surgical mesh devices

Boston Scientific Corp agreed to pay nearly $189 million to settle claims by most U.S. states that it misled consumers about the safety and effectiveness of its surgical mesh devices.

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N agreed to pay nearly $189 million to settle claims by most U.S. states that it misled consumers about the safety and effectiveness of its surgical mesh devices.

The settlement with 47 states and Washington, D.C. was announced on Tuesday by multiple state attorneys general.

Boston Scientific did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Surgical mesh is a synthetic woven fabric that is implanted in the pelvic floor through the vagina to treat common health conditions in women, including stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

The states accused Boston Scientific of concealing the potential serious risks from using mesh, including chronic pain, voiding dysfunction and new onset of incontinence.

"While Boston Scientific was putting income before the health of people in need of care, women were put in danger," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement

Two other healthcare companies, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Becton Dickinson and Co's BDX.N CR Bard unit, previously reached multistate settlements over their mesh devices.

