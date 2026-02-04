Boston Scientific Guides Q1, FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the first quarter, and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company estimates adjusted earnings in a range of $0.78 to $0.80 per share on net sales growth of about 10.5 to 12.0 percent, with organic net sales growth of 8.5 to 10.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $0.80 per share on revenue growth of 11.57 percent to $5.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.43 to $3.49 per share on net sales growth of about 10.5 to 11.5 percent, with organic net sales growth of 10 to 11 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.47 per share on revenue growth of 11.55 percent to $22.39 billion for the quarter.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, BSX is trading on the NYSE at $90.00, down $1.59 or 1.74 percent.

