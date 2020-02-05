Boston Scientific Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020 and for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.95 to $1.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.74 to $1.79 per share on revenue growth in a range of about 10 to 12 percent and organic revenue growth of about 6.5 to 8.5 percent.

Full year organic guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and contribution of approximately 350 basis points from the acquisitions of Vertiflex and BTG, as well as the impact of the divestiture of our global embolic microspheres portfolio as part of the acquisition of BTG.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.78 per share on revenue growth of 12.1 percent to $12.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.16 to $0.19 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), in a range of $0.37 to $0.40 per share. It anticipates revenue growth of about 10 to 12 percent and organic revenue growth of about 5 to 7 percent.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue growth of 14.5 percent to $2.85 billion for the quarter.

"We're confident that we have the pipeline, leadership team and focused execution to deliver on our goals to address unmet clinical needs and work to improve the lives of millions of patients," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer.

