Boston Scientific Gains 42.2% in a Year: What's Driving the Stock?

Boston Scientific BSX has witnessed strong momentum in the past year. Shares of the company have risen 42.4% compared with 8.5% growth of the industry during the same time frame. The S&P 500 Composite has increased 10.6%.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company appears to be a solid wealth creator for its investors at the moment.

Boston Scientific manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses into two reportable segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular.

The Cardiovascular segment comprises the Cardiology division (which represents the combined former Rhythm Management and Interventional Cardiology businesses) and Peripheral Interventions. The MedSurg group consists of three sub-segments — Endoscopy, Urology and Neuromodulation.

Factors Favoring BSX’s Share Price Growth

Boston Scientific's share price is trending upward, prompted by the strong performance of the WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure device. The next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro are strongly capturing theglobal market The company expects to see continued momentum within the WATCHMAN franchise supported by significant investments in clinical evidences.

Additionally, the launch of the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System and commercial excellence across multiple businesses and regions are driving the share price. This optimism, led by a solid fourth-quarter performance and increasing revenues from both the reportable business segments, is expected to contribute further.

Investors showed optimism about Boston Scientific’s strategic acquisitions during 2024, which included the acquisition of Axonics, Inc. — a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of differentiated devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction. Meanwhile, BSX also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology Inc., a Boston-based life science company and Cortex, Inc., an Ajax Health company.

Additionally, in January 2025, Boston Scientific acquired Bolt Medical, a developer of an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) advanced laser-based platform for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. These recent acquisition deals bolstered BSX stock.

Boston Scientific’s continuous international expansion looks impressive. In the fourth quarter of 2024, despite geopolitical weaknesses, emerging market registered sturdy growth, primarily due to continued broad-based momentum across the company’s business and investment in this region. Also, during the quarter, BSX launched its next-generation accurate Prime Valve in Europe.

Further, a strong FARAPULSE uptake in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region drove quarterly growth. In Asia Pacific (APAC), Boston Scientific is particularly registering strong growth in China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand despite recent volume-based procurement implementations. During the fourth quarter, the reported revenues rose 10.8% in the EMEA region and 11.1% in the Asia Pacific zone. Accordingly, these results have positively impacted the company’s shares, contributing to the price hike.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That May Offset BSX’s Gains

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a 27.9% rise in the cost of products sold, leading to a 138-basis points contraction in gross margin. This was due to headwinds arising from difficult macroeconomic conditions, continued supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages. Further, volatile financial market dynamics and significant volatility in the price and availability of goods and services are putting pressure on BSX’s profitability.

Further, Boston Scientific remains highly exposed to currency fluctuations. Unfavorable currency movements have been a major dampener over the last few quarters. For 2025, the company expects a 100-basis point headwind from foreign exchange on revenues.

A Look at BSX’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has moved north 0.7% to $2.85 in the past 30 days.

Boston Scientific has an earnings yield of 2.9% compared with the industry’s 1.2%.

