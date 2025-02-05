BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Earnings Results: $BSX Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ($BSX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $4,561,000,000, beating estimates of $4,468,601,580 by $92,398,420.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BSX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Insider Trading Activity

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 488,332 shares for an estimated $40,783,186 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 146,659 shares for an estimated $12,395,447 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,335 shares for an estimated $4,123,686 .

. JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) sold 30,580 shares for an estimated $2,680,572

WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,932 shares for an estimated $2,378,898 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG sold 4,877 shares for an estimated $446,901

EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) sold 1,336 shares for an estimated $121,105

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of BOSTON SCIENTIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Government Contracts

We have seen $27,387,951 of award payments to $BSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.